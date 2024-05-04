The Marriott family opens its 4th hotel complex in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Courtyard by Marriott hotel complex opened in Yerevan, offering professional service and a fresh perspective to Armenian tourism and the hotel industry.

Armenpress conducted an interview with Tomas Vesely, the General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott, discussing various aspects including the opening of the new complex, its services, the employee selection process, and the unique characteristics of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Mr. Vesely, the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Yerevan is scheduled for early April. I am sure the people would like to know more details on it, what kind of hotel complex we are talking about, why the city of Yerevan was chosen and what services the hotel is going to provide to its guests?

The Courtyard by Marriott brand, inspired by a passion for excellence, with over 1,285 locations in 60 countries worldwide, making it one of the largest and most prominent brands in the market. Courtyard by Marriott is dedicated to empowering its guests, ensuring their needs are met no matter the purpose of their trip. This commitment extends beyond providing quality service and accommodations to encompass all aspects of business travel. For instance, for guests with business needs, we offer dedicated areas where they can conduct their work requirements. This exemplifies the Courtyard experience. Our thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated environment to relax and recharge, featuring plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests can seamlessly transition between work and relaxation, ensuring they remain productive and refreshed throughout their stay. Courtyard is also proud to be part of Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program by Marriott International, offering members access to an exceptional portfolio of global brands and exclusive experiences.

The hotel boasts 172 rooms spanning from the 2nd floor to the 9th floor. In Armenia, or this region of the world, the ground floor is often referred to as the first floor. On the ninth floor, we offer two-bedroom Suites with breathtaking mountain views. Each floor also features one-bedroom Suites, along with 35 twin rooms and 89 standard rooms, ensuring a diverse range of accommodations to suit every guest's needs.

From a food and beverage standpoint, we offer multiple venues for guests to enjoy time with friends or conduct business. Our Lobby Lounge comprises two sections: the regular Lobby Lounge, where guests can indulge in pastries, lunch, or dinner, and the Cocktail Bar Lounge, ideal for evening gatherings with friends or business partners. On the first floor, GIA restaurant serves breakfast buffet-style, featuring Mediterranean cuisine renowned for its design and culinary excellence. With approximately eighty seats indoors and another eighty on the fully-covered terrace facing Teryan street, guests can relish their dining experience in a picturesque setting.

Additionally, we offer four meeting rooms, including a VIP boardroom equipped with ten seats, a central table, and an interactive TV. The remaining three meeting rooms are versatile and can be combined to create a larger boardroom space. All our meeting rooms feature state-of-the-art technology, including an interactive 85-inch TV in the VIP boardroom, ensuring seamless and productive meetings for our guests.

On the second floor, we provide a Co-working area for our guests, adhering to Courtyard brand standards. Here, guests can comfortably work with access to computers and all necessary equipment to meet their business needs.

On the ninth floor, guests can find our Gym and Spa facilities. Our spa features three treatment rooms where guests can indulge in relaxation and rejuvenation therapies. Additionally, our Gym boasts state-of-the-art equipment to ensure a satisfying workout experience.

As you know, in Armenia we already have three properties as a Marriott family: Luxury Alexander, Marriot Yerevan and Marriot Tsaghkadzor. We view this as a significant achievement for both the country and the city, which is why we chose Yerevan as the location for our new property.

Considering the fact that the establishment of a new hotel also entails the opening of new vacancies, I would also like to talk about the selection process of new employees, are there any specific criteria set for this purpose?

We seek individuals who are energetic and eager to learn and grow. Effective communication skills and the ability to connect emotionally with others are essential. Creativity and a willingness to go the extra mile are valued traits. Our goal is to assemble a team capable of delivering exceptional service to both our guests and each other. Additionally, an important aspect of our industry is the ability to entertain.

Marriott International is globally renowned, offering our employees vast opportunities to build rewarding careers. Within the hotel industry, there are various roles available, from chefs to housekeepers. For those eager to learn and grow, we provide avenues for advancement such as cross-training, online learning, and exposure to other properties worldwide. Your career path can span different departments, countries, or even continents. Our employees are the cornerstone of our company's future.

Mr. Vesely, what new breath will the Courtyard by Marriott bring to the hotel industry in Armenia?

Our primary focus is our team, as I mentioned earlier. We are committed to developing our team and ensuring that everyone is treated with care and respect. Our goal is to provide passionate service and change the perception of hotels in Armenia. Having experienced a similar mentality in my home country of the Czech Republic, where hotels were not always embraced, we aim to break that taboo here. Our main emphasis is on engaging with the local community and fostering positive relationships.

As Armenia prioritizes tourism, our aim is to position ourselves as the top hotel choice for individuals seeking workation opportunities in this region. However, our ultimate goal extends beyond tourists; we aspire to be a beloved destination for locals as well. Our vision is to offer an inviting atmosphere where people can enjoy dining or drinks in a setting characterized by modernity and warmth, all at an affordable price point. We aspire to be more than just a hotel – we want to be a landmark, a venue where residents proudly bring their friends and family to celebrate special occasions. Our hope is to create lasting memories for all who visit Yerevan, with our establishment serving as the perfect backdrop for their experiences.

I am particularly passionate about our commitment to sustainability. Being part of global environmental efforts is a top priority for us. We understand that businesses play a crucial role in addressing the world's most pressing social, environmental, and economic challenges. With our size and influence, we recognize our responsibility to contribute positively to the planet. We continually strive to optimize our existing processes to be more sustainable, and sustainability is a key consideration in the design of new properties. Demonstrating a tangible commitment to sustainability is essential for us, not only for our guests, clients, staff, and shareholders, but also for the communities and environments where we operate. This commitment will be evident in our operations in Yerevan as well.

How significant do you think the opening of a new hotel complex will be for tourism in Armenia?

It's always a positive indicator when new hotels are introduced in a country because it expands the range of choices available to travelers. To foster tourism growth, it's crucial to provide diverse options in terms of budget, location, design, and dining experiences. The addition of new hotels tends to draw more visitors, particularly when established and reputable brands like Marriott International enter the market.

For our Marriott Bonvoy members, who we value as VIPs and consider part of our extended family, having a variety of options to choose from is paramount. This flexibility is one of the greatest advantages we offer to our loyal members. Armenia is clearly making significant investments to welcome travelers from around the globe, and I am optimistic that these efforts will yield positive results given the immense potential of this region. With its rich history that appeals to culture enthusiasts, breathtaking natural landscapes, delectable cuisine, and the warm hospitality of its people, Armenia is truly a perfect destination for holidaymakers.

Mr. Vesely, could you please highlight three unique characteristics of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel that set it apart from others in the industry?

My three key points would be the team, service, and commitment to a multicultural and gender-equal environment.

As J.W. Marriott, Jr. once said, "You've got to make your employees happy. If the employees are happy, they are going to make the customers happy."

Second is the service, which embodies passion, energy, and style. To quote Mr. Marriott again, "good food and good service at a fair price." We take pride in attention to detail every day, in every destination.

And the third one, which comes from me, is a multicultural and gender-equal environment. I strongly believe that any company aiming for success should foster a diverse and balanced gender environment. We learn and educate ourselves from each other, making this an integral part of our ethos.

And finally, Mr. Vesely, could you please provide details regarding the investment program's cost?

"I wouldn’t delve into the financial aspects of the investment, but I can assure you that an immense amount of time, dedication, and resources have been poured into this project. It's a culmination of countless hours, days, and months of effort, driven by our unwavering commitment to quality. From the products to the design, from our staff to the service, everything has been meticulously crafted with passion. Quality has always been our foremost priority, regardless of the investment involved.

Rest assured, we are fully committed to delivering excellence, and I'm confident that we will exceed expectations."

Mr. Vesely, I appreciate this opportunity and the insightful interview. Thank you.

David Mamyan