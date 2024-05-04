Two Armenian satellites registered in UN Register of Objects Launched into Outer Space

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Two satellites from Armenia were registered in the United Nations Register of Objects Launched into Outer Space on March 27, 2024, Armenia's Minister of High-Tech Industry, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, said during a press conference dedicated to his first 100 days in office.

"In January 2024, Armenia established a satellite data receiving station, namely the 'Geocosmos' station. On March 27, 2024, two Armenian satellites were officially registered in the United Nations Register of Objects Launched into Outer Space," the minister noted.

He informed that the utilization of data obtained from the 'Armsat-1' satellite has commenced within the framework of updating maps at a 1:200,000 scale, monitoring, and other research endeavors.