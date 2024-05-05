Iranian Foreign Ministry warns Israel of swift response in case of escalation

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone call with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock has termed the purpose of the Islamic Republic of Iran in conducting the attack against Israel as a warning to the Israeli regime to understand the consequences of crossing Iran's red lines, IRNA reports.

The news agency reported that during the telephone conversation with Baerbock on Monday, Amirabdollahian described the powerful operation carried out by the Iranian armed forces against the Israeli regime on Saturday night as a "precise" and "least" attack on military centers, noting that the operation was a retaliation for the Israeli attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria.

It is noted that the top Iranian diplomat warned that "if the Israeli regime wants to continue its adventurous moves, the retaliatory action will be swift and large-scale."