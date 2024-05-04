Several Armenian-made weapons pass internal tests, will be included in the Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of Armenia's Ministry of High-Tech Industry met with all companies operating in the military industry sector to discuss existing issues. Internal tests were conducted on several weapons intended for use by the Armenian Armed Forces in the near future, the Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, said during a press conference Monday. The minister also informed that internal tests were conducted on several weapons and management systems, which will potentially be integrated into the Armenian Armed Forces in the near future. He added that they met with all the companies operating in the field of military industry, raised all the issues, and expect that a number of issues will be resolved in the near future. "In the summary list of the Armenian military-industrial complex, in the registry, several new companies engaged in the activities of the military-industrial complex were registered. "In the summary list of the Armenian military-industrial complex, in the registry, several new companies engaged in the activities of the military-industrial complex were registered.



The Ministry of High-Tech Industry has initiated a number of legislative changes, one of the main changes will be the expansion of the scope of functions of the Ministry, represented by the Military Industry Committee, which will make it possible to implement the funding of the creation of test samples, the acquisition, storage and production of components and their parts, as well as the technical production of domestically demanded products for the purpose of the functions of export promotion of certification of conformity of the specification," said Mkhitar Hayrapetyan.



According to Hayrapetyan, the project for the new structure of the Ministry and the Military-Industrial Committee has been initiated. This initiative aims to enhance the committee's functionality, aligning it more effectively with the vision for the development of the military-industrial complex, legislation, and the charter.