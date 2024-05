Yerevan, Astana declared sister cities

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s capital, Yerevan and Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana have been declared sister cities.

The signing ceremony of the corresponding document took place at the ArmenianPresident's residence, after the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The agreement on declaring Yerevan and Astana sister cities was signed by Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan and Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek.