Earthquake registered in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. On April 13, at 17:10 local time (GMT –13:10), the Seismological Network of Seismic Protection Service of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations registered a 1.9 magnitude earthquake at Latitude 40.21 °N and Longitude 44.61⁰ geographic coordinates (8 km northeast of Yerevan city) at a depth of 10km.
The earthquake was felt in Yerevan, Garni and Dzoraghbyur villages with a magnitude of 2-3.
