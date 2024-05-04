Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Earthquake registered in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. On April 13, at 17:10 local time (GMT –13:10), the  Seismological Network of Seismic Protection Service of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations registered a 1.9  magnitude earthquake at Latitude 40.21 °N and Longitude 44.61⁰ geographic coordinates (8 km northeast of Yerevan city) at a depth of 10km.

The earthquake was felt in Yerevan, Garni and Dzoraghbyur villages with a magnitude of 2-3.








