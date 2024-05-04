Azerbaijan releases more disinformation, warns Armenian defense ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread another misinformation, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said.

''The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan alleging that on April 13, at around 08:30 am, the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia opened fire toward Azerbaijani combat positions located in the northeastern part of the border, does not correspond to reality,'' the ministry said in a statement.