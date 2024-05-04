20 servicemen injured in 'Ural' military vehicle accident

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the accident of the "Ural" military vehicle transporting personnel from the N-military unit of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, 20 servicemen have been injured. The condition of one of them is assessed as critical.

The rest have sustained severe, moderate and mild injuries, the defense ministry said.

On April 12, around 15:25, "Ural" military vehicle transporting personnel from the N-military unit of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia veered off the road and fell into a ravine under unknown circumstances.