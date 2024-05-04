Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Armenian Defense Ministry dismisses Azerbaijani allegations

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan alleging that on April 12, around 4:50 p.m., units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia opened fire toward Azerbaijani combat positions in the eastern part of the border, does not correspond with reality, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.








