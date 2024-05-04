Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Armenian Defense Ministry vehicle veers off the road, 4 deaths reported

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. On April 12, around 15:25, "Ural" military vehicle transporting personnel from the N-military unit of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia veered off the road and fell into a ravine under unknown  circumstances.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the accident,  4 were killed. Injuries are also reported.

Further clarification of the data is underway. The defence ministry will provide additional details regarding the incident.







