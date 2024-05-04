Public hearings in 'Armenia vs. Azerbaijan' case to continue at UN Court of Justice on April 15

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Public hearings on the "Armenia vs. Azerbaijan" court case will be held at the International Court of Justice of the United Nations (UN) on April 15-19.



According to the statement issued by the International Court of Justice, the hearings are dedicated to the "Armenia vs. Azerbaijan" court case under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.



Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the representative of Armenia on international legal affairs, will head the Armenian side at the hearings.