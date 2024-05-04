Upon Ambassador's request, Suren Papikyan provides overview of Armenian Armed Forces reforms
16:01, 12 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. On April 12, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia to the Republic of Armenia, John William Geering.
During the meeting, various topics related to the potential for cooperation between Armenia and Australia in the realms of defence and regional security were discussed.
Upon the Ambassador's request, the Minister provided an overview of the ongoing reforms within the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.
