French Ambassador discusses security situation with Syunik governor, visits Kapan Airport

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS.  As part of his visit to Syunik Province, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies, met with the governor, Robert Ghukasyan.

"Meeting with the governor of Syunik Province, Mr. Robert Ghukasyan: security situation, infrastructure development, medical cooperation, and partnership with the AuvergneRhôneAlpes region," Olivier Decottignies said in a post on X, publishing photos.

The Ambassador with the governor, also visited Kapan Airport.

"Visit to Kapan Airport in Syunik Province, which is a sovereign infrastructure of Armenia," said the French Ambassador.








