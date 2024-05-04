Byblos Bank Armenia donates AMD 5 million to Health Fund for Children of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Byblos Bank Armenia has donated AMD 5 million to the Health Fund for the Children of Armenia to support the fund’s projects aimed at treating children with health issues.

Prioritizing meaningful social impact, the Bank continues to invest in causes that foster healthy, thriving communities.

Byblos Bank Armenia CEO Hayk Stepanyan believes it is important to participate in the organization of treatment of children with health issues and the prevention of diseases among kids.

“Byblos Bank Armenia anchors its firm belief in our Nation by supporting future generations. Whether through education, health, culture or more, the Bank is committed to championing projects and supporting foundations whose goals align with its vision. The Health Fund for the Children of Armenia is a natural partner for us through their dedication of the professional team , and their relentless activities to promote children's health in our country. We recognize that patients have different needs, and such measures enable industry leaders to find targeted solutions and mobilize resources in order to provide quality care and treatment to our kids,” said Hayk Stepanyan.

According to founding director of the Fund Armen Martirosyan, the trust and willingness to cooperate displayed by Byblos Bank Armenia is humbling.

“The Bank has always supported such initiatives and provided necessary resources so that children with serious health issues grow up in a healthy environment and get to enjoy a carefree childhood. We greatly appreciate that. Funds donated by Byblos Bank Armenia will be directed to the creation of health infrastructure in the provinces of Armenia,” Armen Martirosyan noted.

The main programs of the foundation focus on the provision of quality treatment in Armenia and abroad to children with serious health issues, institutional work aimed at preventing serious diseases among kids, re-equipment of hospitals, and the international training of doctors.

Detailed information about the CSR programs implemented by Byblos Bank Armenia are available on the Bank's official website .