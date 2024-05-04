EU Mission in Armenia conducts its 2000th patrol in the border regions

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. On April 10, the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) conducted its 2000th patrol in the border regions, the EUMA said in a post on X.

''Today, EUMA marks 2000 patrols to the border areas. The Mission is tasked with observing & reporting on the situation on the ground along the Armenian side of the border with Azerbaijan. We conduct patrols from 6 forward operating bases in Yeghegnadzor, Kapan, Goris, Jermuk, Martuni & Ijevan,'' reads the post.