Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

EU Mission in Armenia conducts its 2000th patrol in the border regions

EU Mission in Armenia conducts its 2000th patrol in the border regions

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS.  On April 10, the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) conducted its 2000th patrol in the border regions, the EUMA said in a post on X.

''Today, EUMA marks 2000 patrols to the border areas. The Mission is tasked with observing & reporting on the situation on the ground along the Armenian side of the border with Azerbaijan. We conduct patrols from 6 forward operating bases in Yeghegnadzor, Kapan, Goris, Jermuk,  Martuni & Ijevan,'' reads the post.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am