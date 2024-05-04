Armenia offers Azerbaijan to conduct an investigation into the border incident

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia has issued a statement regarding the incident that took place on April 10 at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

The statement reads as follows:

"On April 10, an incident took place in the Inner Khndzoresk section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border. The shepherd, who is a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, found himself in the territory of Azerbaijan while searching for a lost herd. Due to the situation, the border guards from both sides opened fire.

As a result of the incident, the Azerbaijani side has one wounded. The border guard troops of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia are ready for a joint examination with the border guard troops of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In addition to the joint examination, Armenia’s border guard troops are conducting their own investigation, and the results will be reported additionally. The question of why and how the shepherd and the herd crossed the border also needs to be clarified.

Such incidents are not desirable for the Armenian side. It should also be noted that the Azerbaijani side returned the lost herd. The shepherd is also within the territory of the Republic of Armenia.''