Maragha massacre represents yet another manifestation of Azerbaijan's policy of hatred towards Armenians – Geghard SAF

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. On the 32nd anniversary of Maragha Massacre Geghard Scientific and Analytical Foundation has released a statement saying that this massacre represents yet another manifestation of Azerbaijan's policy of hatred and enmity towards Armenians.

“32 years ago, on April 10, 1992, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces massacred the Armenian civilian population in the village of Maragha, located in the Martakert region of Artsakh.

“Early in the morning of April 10, following prolonged shelling, Azerbaijani armed units attacked Maragha village, slaughtering civilians and destroying the village. Аt least 50 people were killed as a result of the pogroms in Maragha, with several dozen residents captured; the fate of 19 of them remains unknown.

“The Maragha massacre represents yet another manifestation of Azerbaijan's policy of hatred and enmity towards Armenians. Furthermore, Shahin Tagiyev, the commander responsible for the Maragha massacre, was awarded the title of "national hero," and served as an example for Ramil Safarov, as well as other Azerbaijani war criminals of the 2016 April War and the 2020 Artsakh War.

“After 2020, Azerbaijan continued its aggressive and genocidal actions, including the forced deportation of Armenians from Artsakh and the deliberate destruction of cultural heritage. The international community must condemn Azerbaijan's actions, and those responsible for war crimes must be held accountable,” the statement reads.