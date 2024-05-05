Millions in North America witness a total solar eclipse

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Millions of people across North America witnessed a total eclipse on Monday stretching 4,000 km from Mexico to Canada. According to Reuters, a state of emergency was declared in some areas, amid huge traffic lines.

When the moon was passing between Earth and the sun, in Arkansas people married en masse.

Delta Air Lines ran two special eclipse-viewing flights between Texas and Michigan.

According to BBC, while neither Washington DC nor New York City were in the path of totality, both saw about 90% of the Sun covered by the Moon and plenty of people took to the streets - and skyscrapers - to catch a view.

The events occur every one to three years somewhere around the globe, but are often only visible from Earth's poles or from the middle of the ocean.