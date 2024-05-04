Azerbaijani armed forces initiated fire towards Armenian combat positions in Syunik Province

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces initiated fire towards the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces in the vicinity of Aravus (Syunik Province) on April 8, at 10:50 p.m., and Khoznavar (Syunik Province) at 10:55 p.m., according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia.

The Ministry adds that the statement of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan that on April 8, between 11:35 p.m. and 11:45 p.m., the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia opened fire toward Azerbaijani combat positions in the southeastern part of the border doesn’t correspond to reality.