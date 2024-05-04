MEPs call on European Commission President, US Secretary of State to ensure Armenia’s security

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. A group of 24 Members of the European Parliament have called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure Armenia’s security.

“At a time when the European Union and the United States are stepping up their support for Yerevan, we, 24 MEPs, ask Ursula von der Leyen and Antony Blinken to ensure the security of Armenia, which is threatened by Azerbaijan,” Nathalie Loiseau, Chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defense, said in a post on X.