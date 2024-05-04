Armenia, Eurojust sign co-op agreement

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has signed an agreement with the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, Eurojust.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Minister of Justice and the North Sea of Belgium Paul Van Tigchelt, and the EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

Thanks to this cooperation agreement signed between Armenia and the EU, competent authorities in the field of legal cooperation in criminal proceedings in Armenia and the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation will be able to work together.



According to the Minister of Justice and North Sea Affairs of Belgium Paul Van Tigchelt, this agreement will create a solid foundation between the European Union and Armenia.



Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized in his speech that Armenia was initially interested in this cooperation; it was the first country to initiate negotiations. He stated that it is the first country to sign the cooperation agreement.



"We had close cooperation with Eurojust, Europol, even without an agreement, but now this agreement is intended to strengthen and institutionalize cooperation. By signing this agreement, we have also moved one step closer to the full implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU. This opens the door to new opportunities for exchanging experiences and developing potential," said Ararat Mirzoyan.



The EU Commissioner for Justice, in an interview with the Armenpress correspondent, noted that it is an important cornerstone in EU-Armenia relations. The EU Commissioner is convinced that this agreement to join Eurojust will be a good opportunity and incentive to speed up the process of aligning Armenia's judicial system with European standards, which is already evident in candidate countries for membership.