Israel suspends work of 28 embassies amid retaliatory threats by Iran - media

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli government has suspended the operations of 28 embassies in countries around the world amid threats from Iran, TASS reports citing Sky News Arabia.

According to the broadcaster, "28 diplomatic missions were closed after Iran threatened to retaliate for an attack on its consulate in Damascus," which Iran has blamed on Israel.

On Thursday, the Kan radio station reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry had decided following consultations with law enforcement agencies that a number of embassies should be evacuated as part of "unprecedented readiness" for Iran’s expected response to the Damascus attack.

Earlier, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that the country’s military was on high alert for any developments. Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lior Haiat declined a TASS request to comment on media reports about the evacuation of personnel from a number of embassies. Meanwhile, an Israeli source told TASS that "reports about the evacuation of Israeli embassies are untrue."

On April 4, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote on the X social media platform in Hebrew that he would make Israel repent for its decision to carry out an airstrike on Tehran’s consular office in Damascus, which killed 13 people, including two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) generals.

Hagari told CNN earlier in the week that the strike had not targeted Iran’s consulate but an IRGC military facility, which he claimed had only been disguised as a civilian building. However, Hagari declined to specify who was behind the strike.