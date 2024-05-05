Israel says it will open new aid routes into Gaza

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Israel says it has approved the opening of two humanitarian routes into Gaza, to allow more aid into the territory, BBC reports.

The Erez Gate in northern Gaza will be temporarily re-opened for the first time since the start of the war in October and Ashdod Port will also be opened for humanitarian deliveries. More aid from Jordan will be allowed to enter via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, the report adds.

It comes hours after U.S. president Joe Biden spoke with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since seven aid workers were killed. Biden gave Netanyahu an ultimatum: take concrete steps to prevent civilian harm and ensure safety for aid workers or U.S. policy in respect of Gaza would change.

The U.S. National Security Council has welcomed the steps announced by Israel, which it said "must now be fully and rapidly implemented".

“As the President said today [on April 4] on the call, U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these and other steps, including steps to protect innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers,” the statement by the U.S. National Security Council spokesperson reads.

On April 1 seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers were killed by an Israeli attack. Several charity organizations, including WCK, have paused their operations in Gaza. Israel says the strikes which killed the workers were a "grave mistake".