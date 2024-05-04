No settlement, no village, no inch of Armenian territory can be surrendered - Armenian Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan stated that there is no discussion about handing over any territory, settlement or village from the Republic of Armenia.



“They go and convince residents of border settlements that someone, including me, has said or is saying that, for example, the village of Voskepar is not Armenian, or some part of the Tavush region is not Armenian and should be surrendered [these territories to Azerbaijan]. Some journalists allow themselves to say that a village is being handed over in Tavush ,’’ said the Parliament Speaker on social media.



Simonyan noted that the Armenian authorities are not discussing the surrender of any settlement, village, or even an inch of Armenian territory.



To visit the border villages and incite passions by manipulating the reality, distorting the reality, playing on people's emotions is a clear proof of the worst qualities.



According to Alen Simonyan, such things cannot bring political dividends to anyone.



"The Republic of Armenia has a clear map. With that map, we have become independent and it is not up for discussion," the Parliament Speaker said.