Pashinyan leaves for Brussels on a working visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Brussels on a working visit.

A tripartite meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is scheduled for April 5.

Within the framework of the visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan will also have a meeting with U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power.