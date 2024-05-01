Zhanna Andreasyan's delegation to participate in Parajanov's 100th anniversary celebrations in Paris

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The delegation, led by Zhanna Andreasyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, has departed for Paris on an official visit from April 3 to 5. The purpose of the visit is to participate in the jubilee events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Sergey Parajanov at the UNESCO headquarters.



The screening of Sergey Parajanov’s film “The Color of Pomegranate” and an exhibition dedicated to Parajanov’s works are planned. The Minister of Education will deliver a speech within the framework of the events organized at the UNESCO headquarters.



Meetings with representatives of UNESCO, the French Ministry of Education and Youth and the management staff of various museums are also planned as part of the visit.