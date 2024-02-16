U.S. additional funding bill includes Nagorno-Karabakh aid

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. additional aid legislation includes humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people who have been impacted by conflicts around the world, including in Nagorno-Karabakh, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press briefing.

On February 13, the United States Senate passed a $95bn bill with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The legislation will now head to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

“Yesterday, the Senate took important action to advance America’s core national security interests by overwhelmingly passing the national security supplemental agreement," Sullivan said. “This bipartisan legislation will allow the United States to continue to support the people of Ukraine, alongside our allies and partners, as they fight every single day to defend their freedom and independence.



“It will provide Israel what it needs to defend itself against Hamas terrorists and other terror threats, and help replenish Israel’s air defenses so they’re prepared against threats they face from Iran and Iranian-backed militia groups like Hezbollah.



“It will provide resources for our troops in the Middle East who have faced attacks from Iran-backed militias as they continue the important mission of defeating ISIS, as well as our forces who are protecting international commerce in the Red Sea from persistent attacks by the Houthis.



“The bill will provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people who have been impacted by conflicts around the world. That includes millions of Ukrainians who have been displaced by Russia’s brutal invasion. It includes conflicts in Sudan and Nagorno-Karabakh. And this support also includes dealing with the urgent needs of the more than 2 million innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have nothing to do with Hamas."