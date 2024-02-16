Signals received from the Hayasat-1 satellite used for data analysis

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The first domestic satellite named Hayasat-1 is successfully recording the signals received from the first "Hayasat-1" CubeSat format satellite created in independent Armenia and carrying out the planned data analysis.



“We are happy to inform that the Hayasat team is successfully recording the satellite's signals and carrying out the planned analysis of the received data.



The team is very excited because these works, as well as certain difficulties that naturally occur during such operations, are an indispensable platform for education, research and new experiences,” said Bazoomq Space Research Lab.