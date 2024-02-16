Ministry of Defense releases names of fallen troops

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia released the names of the 4 soldiers who were killed in action in Syunik when Azerbaijani forces opened gunfire at their post near Nerkin Hand.

The names of the fallen troops: Eduard H. Harutyunyan (born 1974), Gagik V. Manukyan (born 1982), Arsen G. Hambardzumyan (born 1979), Hrachya T. Hovhannisyan (born 1957).

The Ministry of Defense extended condolences to the families and friends of the fallen troops.