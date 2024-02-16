Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 February 2024

4 Armenian soldiers dead, 1 wounded in Azeri shooting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. 4 Armenian soldiers were killed and another was wounded in the February 13 Azerbaijani gunfire attack at an Armenian position in Syunik province.

The 1 wounded soldier is currently in non-life-threatening condition, the defense ministry said. 

The Azeri forces opened fire at the Armenian post near Nerkin Hand in Syunik in the early morning of February 13. 

 








