4 Armenian soldiers dead, 1 wounded in Azeri shooting
12:34, 13 February 2024
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. 4 Armenian soldiers were killed and another was wounded in the February 13 Azerbaijani gunfire attack at an Armenian position in Syunik province.
The 1 wounded soldier is currently in non-life-threatening condition, the defense ministry said.
The Azeri forces opened fire at the Armenian post near Nerkin Hand in Syunik in the early morning of February 13.
