Permanent Representative of Armenia presented the letter of credence to Secretary General of the organization of BSEC

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. On January 12 in Istanbul the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Nairi Petrossian presented the letter of credence to the Secretary General of the BSEC Permanent International Secretariat (PERMIS) Lazăr Comănescu, the foreign ministry said.

According to the readout issued by the ministry, the interlocutors highly appreciated the effective partnership established between the PERMIS and Armenia, as well as underlined Armenia’s constructive engagement with the Organization.

Nairi Petrossian reiterated Armenia’s commitment to continue active participation in the multifaceted cooperation within the Organization. He emphasized that peace, regional cooperation and economic development are the most important priorities of the Government of Armenia, and the “Crossroads of Peace” project developed by the Government of the Republic of Armenia aims to consolidate foundations towards the achievement of those priorities.

It is noted that the sides also underlined the importance of the BSEC as a platform for regional dialogue. In this context they also touched upon the preparatory works for the upcoming Armenian Chairmanship-in-Office of the BSEC, which will take place in the second part of 2024.