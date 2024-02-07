Reservist Arthur Grigoryan dies as a result of fire incident

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. On February 6, around 13:20, a reserve soldier Arthur Varuzhan Grigoryan (born 1985) died as a result of a fire that broke out under unknown circumstances in a cabin located near the shelter of the combat position of guard post N of the Defense Ministry's military unit. The fire was localized and extinguished, the defense ministry said.

An investigation is currently underway to thoroughly understand the circumstances of the incident.

The Ministry of Defense extends its condolences and support to the family members and relatives of the reservist.