1 victim of Stepanakert fuel depot blast still hospitalized in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. One of the victims of the 25 September 2023 Stepanakert fuel depot explosion is still hospitalized in Yerevan, Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan has said.

The blast killed 218 people and injured at least 120 others. Some were taken abroad for treatment. Most of them have completed the treatment and have returned to Armenia.

“Approximately twenty patients were sent to France, Belgium, Spain, Bulgaria, the US and other countries for treatment. One patient who was injured in the blast is currently undergoing treatment in Yerevan. The rest are under outpatient supervision,” Avanesyan said.