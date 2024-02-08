Rapper Killer Mike arrested on misdemeanor battery charge after Grammy wins

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. American rapper and social activist Killer Mike was arrested Sunday evening near the site of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on a night when he took home three of the coveted statues, CNN reported citing the LAPD.

The artist, whose legal name is Michael Render, was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Killer Mike is taken away in handcuffs at https://t.co/9ImDm1bpFW Arena after winning 3 #Grammys — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

The department said Killer Mike was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that took place in the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court, which is adjacent to the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys were held Sunday, before being placed under arrest and taken to the LAPD Central Division.

He was booked on misdemeanor battery.

Authorities said Sunday night that Render was in the process of being released.

A representative for the artist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Killer Mike won Grammys for rap album for "Michael," and rap performance and best song for "Scientists & Engineers."

“For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, b******t,” he said during his acceptance speech at the pre-televised ceremony. “I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

“Scientists and Engineers” features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

Killer Mike is one half of the legendary rap duo Run the Jewels.

A video released by The Hollywood Reporter shows the artist handcuffed and escorted out of the arena by officers.