Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   7 February 2024

Rocky actor, former linebacker Carl Weathers dead at 76

Rocky actor, former linebacker Carl Weathers dead at 76

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Carl Weathers, a former NFL and CFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star — playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator and teaching golf in Happy Gilmore — has died. He was 76, Euronews reports.

Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died "peacefully in his  sleep."








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]