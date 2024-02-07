Rocky actor, former linebacker Carl Weathers dead at 76

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Carl Weathers, a former NFL and CFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star — playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator and teaching golf in Happy Gilmore — has died. He was 76, Euronews reports.

Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died "peacefully in his sleep."