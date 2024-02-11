China-Armenia relations flourish in the past year, says Ambassador Fan Yong

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Spring Festival, Chinese New Year, was solemnly celebrated at the Chinese Embassy in Armenia. China's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia, Fan Yong, addressed the audience, extending his best wishes to all the Chinese individuals working, studying, and living in Armenia, including teachers, students, employees of enterprises financed by China and their families.

Photos by Hayk Badalyan

"During the past year, thanks to the involvement and joint efforts of both sides, bilateral relations between China and Armenia have developed in a new way. Governments, academic institutions, enterprises, as well as cultural and art figures of the two countries, have continuously engaged in close exchanges and visits. The cooperation in various fields has flourished. China remains Armenia's primary trade partner, main export market, and source of imports. January-November 2023.The volume of trade between China and Armenia reached 1.93 billion US dollars, increasing by 23.1% per year," Fan Yong said.

The Ambassador highlighted the projects implemented by China in Armenia, which play an important role in improving the quality and modernization of Armenia's infrastructure.

"Chinese language learning is on the rise in Armenia, and interest in the Chinese language and culture continues growing," said the Ambassador.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the People's Republic of China Sergey Manasaryan noted: “The year 2023 essentially marked the first year of the post-COVID period, with intense contacts at all levels being recorded, and somewhat frozen programs were resumed. The preceding year was also significant for trade and economic relations, as the regular session of the intergovernmental economic commission was convened. If the current pace of cooperation is maintained, this year we will exceed the threshold of two billion dollars in turnover. The political dialogue in the format of international organizations has also seen positive development, brilliantly demonstrating the high level of stable, friendly relations," said Manasaryan.