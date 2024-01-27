Deepening of the political dialogue with Georgia is one of the key directions of Armenia’s foreign policy: FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the regular session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili signed the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of Georgia on the implementation of paid activities by the family members of the staff of diplomatic missions and consular institutions, the foreign ministry said.



In his speech at the session of the intergovernmental commission, Minister Mirzoyan noted that during the 2023 period, the consistent activation and deepening of the political dialogue with Georgia were among the key directions of Armenian foreign policy. The active cooperation between the foreign affairs departments of the two countries was ensured through meetings of the two ministers and department officials held on different platforms. Regular political consultations between the foreign ministries were conducted in Yerevan, and active efforts were made by the embassies in both countries aimed at raising the relations between the two states to a strategic level, in accordance with the agreement reached between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia in the summer.



According to the source, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the delimitation process of the interstate border between Armenia and Georgia is also on the agenda.



Minister Mirzoyan emphasized: "We appreciate our relations with Georgia not only bilaterally but also in the regional context, considering them as one of the key components of ensuring regional stability, security, and development.



Our intention is also reflected in the initiative of Armenia’s “Crossroads of the World”, the goal of which is to transform the South Caucasus, including with our Georgian colleagues, into a region of intersection of all types of infrastructure based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, reciprocity and equality.



Minister Mirzoyan also added that cooperation in the field of democratic reforms, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights plays an important role in relations with Georgia. The spread of democratic values in the South Caucasus, including through close cooperation with the EU, will contribute to the process of establishing lasting and long-term peace in the region,'' said the foreign minister.