Foreign Minister Mirzoyan congratulates Indian counterpart on Republic Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has sent a congratulatory message to the Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the occasion of India's national holiday, Republic Day.

"Warm greetings to my dear colleague Dr. S. Jaishankar and friendly people of India on occasion of Republic Day.

Building on our enhanced bilateral agenda, Armenia stands ready to work jointly towards common goals and raising our friendly relations and partnership to a new level,'' Armenian Foreign Minister said in a post on X.