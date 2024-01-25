Armenian Ombudsperson participates in the Leadership Forum of European Network of National Human Rights Institutions

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan participated in the Leadership Forum of the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) in Belgium on January 23-24.

According to the Human Rights Defender's Office, about 30 representatives of the ENNHRI member countries took part in the event. Various issues related to human rights and the rule of law were included in the agenda of the discussions.



According to the source, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders gave a keynote speech at the Leadership Forum organized for the heads of national human rights institutions.