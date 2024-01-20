Fire broke out at the residence of the Greek Prime Minister
YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. A fire broke out in a ground-floor store in the courtyard of the Maximos Mansion, the official residence of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Saturday morning, Report informs.
The incident is being investigated by the competent investigative department.
The residence of the Prime Minister of Greece is located in the very center of Athens, on Herodou Attikis Street. There is a fire station not far from it.
