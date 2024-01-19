Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Anelka visits Pyunik Academy in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. French retired football player Nicolas Anelka visited the F.C. Pyunik Academy in Yerevan on Thursday during his Armenia trip.

Anelka toured the academy and watched the training of F.C. Pyunik Yerevan II.

He then met with the young players of Pyunik and was gifted the club’s shirt with his name.








