Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Cabinet appoints new Governor of Lori

Cabinet appoints new Governor of Lori

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved on Thursday the appointment of Yerevan Thermal Power Plant Director Aram Ghazaryan as the new Governor of Lori province.

Ghazaryan is a retired police Colonel who’s been the director at the Yerevan TPP since June 2023.

The most recent position he held in his police career was Police Commissioner of Shirak Province.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]