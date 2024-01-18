Aram Khachaturian 120th anniversary celebrated in China with competition, concerts

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. A number of events honoring the 120th anniversary of birth of prominent Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian were organized in China in 2023.

For the first time, Beijing hosted the Khachaturian International Competition.

The 19th Khachaturian 120th Anniversary International Violin Competition was organized by the Aram Khachaturian Cultural Foundation, China National Opera and China’s state organizations. The competition was supported by the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra was invited by the Chinese side to play with participants in the final round, and perform at a gala concert. The orchestra, conducted by Sergey Smbatyan, then delivered 3 concerts in late December 2023, one in Beijing’s national Opera House and two at the Xinjiang Culture Center.