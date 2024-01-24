Mkhitar Hayrapetyan appointed Minister of High-tech Industry
19:24, 29 December 2023
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, has signed a decree appointing Mkhitar Hayrapetyan as Minister of High-tech Industry, the Presidential Office said.
According to another presidential decree, Robert Khachatryan has been relieved from the post of Minister of High-tech Industry.
