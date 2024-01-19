Chess GM Levon Aronian endorses Ozbiliz for FFA presidency

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian has endorsed Aras Ozbiliz for the presidency of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA).

In a statement posted on social media, Aronian praised Ozbiliz’s career in football and expressed hope that he will win the vote.

“We now have the chance to elect someone who’s played in the national team and in strong clubs for many years, and proved to be a professional athlete, as president of the football federation. I hope that Aras Ozbiliz will get support on this path,” Aronian said.

Aras Ozbiliz is running for the presidency of the Football Federation of Armenia against the incumbent President Armen Melikbekyan. The election will take place on December 23.