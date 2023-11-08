PM Pashinyan emphasized the importance of resolutions adopted by PACE regarding the rights of Armenians in Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Kimmo Kiljunen and Boriana Åberg, Co-Rapporteurs on Armenia of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Prime Minister's Office said in a readout.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the co-rapporteurs to Armenia and emphasized the close cooperation of the Armenian government and the Council of Europe, particularly in the effective promotion of democratic reforms and other directions. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the development of democracy and the reforms agenda is the strategy of the Armenian government and that consistent work in that direction will be continuous. The Prime Minister presented the steps implemented and planned by the government within the framework of the anti-corruption policy. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the reforms have also contributed to the formation of a level playing field in the economy and the economic growth in our country.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy and the resulting humanitarian situation, as well as the steps taken by the Armenian government to overcome it. The assistance of the international community in solving the existing problems was emphasized. The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of the resolutions adopted by PACE regarding the rights of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.