German foreign minister to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Yerevan and Baku this week.

''Baerbock will head to the Armenian capital Yerevan on Friday for talks with her counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan,'' said German foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer.

Fischer told journalists that her visit will also include a visit to the European Union's monitoring mission in Armenia and camps hosting Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

''Baerbock will subsequently travel to Baku on Saturday for talks with Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Germany is committed to sustainable peace... building trust and reconciliation in the region are crucial," Fischer said.