Armenia remains a beacon of democracy in the South Caucasus. US Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. With the launch of the new patrol police, the residents of Syunik will have an opportunity to collaborate more closely with representatives of the law enforcement and justice system, thereby fostering a greater sense of security. The US Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, Kristina Kvien said during her attendance at the event dedicated to the inauguration of the Syunik Police Patrol Service division.

"On behalf of the United States government, I am honored to join you today for this important event. I am aware that following this solemn ceremony, the patrol officers of Syunik will officially commence their duties throughout the entire region. This marks a significant milestone in the establishment of patrol police across the entire territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Given the opportunity that I am here in Syunik, I want to tell you about the important work that you will carry out in Syunik. In the recent letter addressed to the Prime Minister of Armenia, President Biden reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Armenia's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and democracy.

First of all, this obligation is applicable and refers to the Syunik region itself, which has been particularly affected by the regional conflict and external aggression and the region of Syunik has recently received more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

However, despite these difficulties and problems, the commitment of Armenia and Syunik region to strengthen the rule of law has remained unwavering.

It is due to this commitment that Armenia continues to be a beacon of democracy in the South Caucasus," The US Ambassador emphasized.

The US Ambassador noted that it was a great honor for the United States to collaborate with the Republic of Armenia in the implementation of this ambitious police reform program.

"I would like to commend the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Internal Affairs in leading the reform processes within the country.

The United States is allocating an additional $1 million, in addition to the $15 million already provided by the United States to date, in support of police reforms."

This additional funding will be used to conduct the next patrol police academy scheduled for 2024," Kvien said.