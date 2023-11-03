Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

Turkey to host next meeting of foreign ministers in '3+3' format

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The next meeting of foreign ministers in the "3+3" format will take place in Turkey in the first half of 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"All these will be coordinated by our Turkish partners, who will host the second meeting of the ministers, which is scheduled for approximately the first half of next year," he told reporters.








