More than 95 thousand 200 NK forcibly displaced persons receive one-time sum of 100 thousand AMD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. On October 20, another 15,207 forcibly displaced persons (9,447 minors, 5,760 adults) from Nagorno-Karabakh received one-time support of 100,000 AMD.

As the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia informed, in general, more than 95 thousand 200 people have already received the one-time sum of 100 thousand AMD.